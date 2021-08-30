Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 8,444 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 133.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,545,000 after acquiring an additional 569,101 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $92.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.