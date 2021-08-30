Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 500 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $62.95. 1,090,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,045. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

