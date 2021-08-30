Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Investar alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 63.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investar by 30.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Investar stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.46. 13,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.