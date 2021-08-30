Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $345.34

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $345.34 and last traded at $345.15, with a volume of 2474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $342.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

