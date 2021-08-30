Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.66. 66,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $156.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.