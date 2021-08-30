Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the July 29th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 74,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,098. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

