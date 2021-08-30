Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 92.3% in August

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.97. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter.

