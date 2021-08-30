Intrust Bank NA Takes Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.33 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

