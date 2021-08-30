Intrust Bank NA Has $397,000 Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,648,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $336,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $967.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMP. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

