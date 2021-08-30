Intrust Bank NA Has $379,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 45.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $417,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

