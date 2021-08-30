Intrust Bank NA Has $267,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,123.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $199.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $283.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

