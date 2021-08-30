Intrust Bank NA Has $240,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PPL were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.