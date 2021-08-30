International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 256 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 222.08 ($2.90).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 163.52 ($2.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The company has a market capitalization of £8.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

