Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 83,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

