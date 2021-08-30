Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. The Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up 0.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 50.8% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.06. 10,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,099. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

