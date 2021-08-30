Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,778,000 after acquiring an additional 321,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,258,000.

ILF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.62. 115,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

