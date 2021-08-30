Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,812,668. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

