Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) EVP Sells $882,390.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.36. 6,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,739. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $197.08 and a 1-year high of $306.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

