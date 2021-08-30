Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $112.18 and last traded at $112.14, with a volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

