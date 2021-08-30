Insider Selling: Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,029,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,110,140.85.

Donald Eugene Demens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Donald Eugene Demens sold 10,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total value of C$20,800.00.

WEF stock opened at C$2.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$751.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.51. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.72.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

