Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $261,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $420,524.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $108.45 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

