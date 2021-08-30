Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $382.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Moderna by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Moderna by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

