Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $382.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.07.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Moderna by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Moderna by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
