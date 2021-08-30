Insider Selling: Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Sells A$941,665.30 in Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz sold 303,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.21), for a total transaction of A$941,665.30 ($672,618.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Mirvac Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Mirvac Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

