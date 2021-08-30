Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Sells 2,559 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JAMF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. 532,347 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jamf by 1,699.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

