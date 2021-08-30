Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $421,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $479,700.00.

NARI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.32. 713,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,146. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.92 and a beta of 2.17. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,285,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

