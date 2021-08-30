Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Sells $348,529.78 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,798,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,695,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $416,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,201 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $528,386.76.

NYSE FDP opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 133,614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,879 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 82.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

