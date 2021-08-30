Insider Selling: Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder Sells $692,500.00 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

