Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.01. 4,464,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

