Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $132,780.55 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $132,780.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $144,582.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 70,091 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 135,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

