Insider Buying: Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PRIM remained flat at $$25.50 on Monday. 467,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,884. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Primoris Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

