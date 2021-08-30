Insider Buying: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Acquires $3,057,139.50 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 217,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,057,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Kushner purchased 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $419,044.92.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner purchased 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner purchased 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

