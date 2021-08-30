Insider Buying: IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Purchases 117,585 Shares of Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) insider Andrew Blattman purchased 117,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.96 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of A$818,391.60 ($584,565.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. IPH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.51%.

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops and provides IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

