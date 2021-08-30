Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives $11.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

INSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $8.38 on Friday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $864.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 103.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Inseego by 7.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Inseego by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

