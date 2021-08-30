InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INPOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Erste Group started coverage on shares of InPost in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of InPost in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.03 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.54. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. InPost has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

