Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INOV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 742.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.