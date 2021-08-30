Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $244.91

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $244.91 and last traded at $244.70, with a volume of 666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

