Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $240.51 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.20. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

