Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.43

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 61094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $40,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

