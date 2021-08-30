Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 601.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Shares of Informa stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 533.60 ($6.97). 971,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,468. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion and a PE ratio of -21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 513.98. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

