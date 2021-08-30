Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the July 29th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.

OTCMKTS:IPOAF opened at $13.85 on Monday. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.