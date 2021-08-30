Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the July 29th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days.
OTCMKTS:IPOAF opened at $13.85 on Monday. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14.
About Industrias Peñoles
