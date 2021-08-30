IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 226.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

ANGO opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

