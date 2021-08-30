IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 4 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Seaboard by 40.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 117.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Seaboard by 87.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 29.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seaboard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of SEB opened at $4,072.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,248.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,624.50 and a 52-week high of $4,390.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.