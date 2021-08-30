IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 63.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,693,000 after acquiring an additional 798,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yum China by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,888,000 after acquiring an additional 756,704 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC stock opened at $60.36 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

