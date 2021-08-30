IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $103.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

