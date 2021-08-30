IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,194. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $225.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $232.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

