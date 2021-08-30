IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Liquidity Services worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,071 shares of company stock worth $3,670,208. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $881.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

