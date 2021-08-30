IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of GTY Technology worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $25,747.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,838.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 67,571 shares of company stock valued at $497,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

