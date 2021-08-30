Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 166.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

WPC stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

