Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 270,244 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

