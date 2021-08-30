Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $328,000 in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $10,745,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $6,298,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,858,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.